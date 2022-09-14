Holy Cross

WORCESTER, MA — The College of the Holy Cross is excited to welcome Marjorie Knight of Readfield as a member of the College’s Class of 2026. At 904 students, representing the largest class in Holy Cross’ 179-year history, the Class of 2026 hails from 575 high schools, 14 countries and four continents. Twenty-five percent of the class are students of color and international students; 24 languages are spoken; and 50 members hold dual citizenship. Nine students live within 1 mile of campus, which is about the same number as those who live more than 5,000 miles from The Hill.

The new Crusaders arrived on campus and moved into the residence halls on Saturday, August 27, where they were welcomed to Mount St. James by an enthusiastic purple crew of current students, staff, faculty and alumni. Fall classes began on Tuesday, August 30..

