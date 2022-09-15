FARMINGTON — The cages will be empty this year after the decision was made to cancel all poultry shows at Farmington Fair. While local 4-H members understand the reasoning, they are disappointed over the many lost opportunities they now face.

Reed Potter of New Vineyard said during a Sept. 8 interview he joined 4-H in 2018. He was able to sell his birds in the last 4-H auction held at Farmington Fair.

Potter raises a variety of poultry including ducks, geese, turkeys, Cornish-rock cross meat chickens and black-sex-link laying hens. His turkeys, meat birds and laying hens are part of his 4-H poultry project. Sheep, swine and gardening are some other 4-H projects he is working on this year.

It was really fun showing poultry that first year, the only time possible because of the coronavirus pandemic, Potter said.

“I kind of forgot what it was like,” he noted. “I was looking forward to doing it this year.

“That first year I didn’t know you could wash your birds with water,” Potter said. “I didn’t do that, everyone else did. My birds are free range, they take dust baths, go outside. Mine were bright white chickens.”

The judge told Potter he could tell Potter kept his birds’ housing clean, their feet and feathers were clean, mom Laurel Potter said.

“I got first place,” Potter said.

“The judges provide such good feedback,” UMaine Cooperative Extension 4-H Professional Tara Marble said.

“I was so impressed with that part of it,” Laurel said. “To see how proud your child is for doing things. You realize someone else notices. It is so important.”

Cancellation of the 4-H poultry show means several things for those who have invested in their project.

“It is kind of disappointing because I like the social aspect,” Potter said. “There are a lot of people who go to the fair only for the animal part.”

Siblings James and Sophia Davis also show their chickens at the fair. James is 12 and Sophia 11, mom Amanda Davis said in an email Tuesday, Sept. 13.

“They are disappointed about not being able to bring their chickens to the fair,” she wrote. “They enjoy competing with their chickens, seeing what place they get. The money they get from showing their poultry, they use towards taking care of them. They use the funds for chicken grain, sawdust and anything they may need.”

Potter had planned to sell his poultry at the 4-H auction but that isn’t happening this year. Fair Secretary Neal Yeaton said the auction is already on the calendar for next year.

Other options are available to sell his birds, although it is not as easy as selling them at the fair, Potter said.

“My aunt buys a lot of stuff from me, I buy more animals to raise for them,” he noted. “We have some friends at Farmington Farmers Union that like to buy things from us.”

On July 1 Maine Animal Health Officials with the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry announced the continuation of their advisory recommending cancellation or postponement of competitions, exhibitions, shows, swaps, or other in-person events encouraging the gathering or co-mingling of domestic fowl or poultry. The recommendation came after another detection of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in Maine in a small, non-commercial group of backyard birds in Cumberland County on June 28.

According to the department, the first confirmed outbreak of avian flu in Maine was in pet chickens in Knox County in February. Since then there have been 12 confirmed outbreaks in Maine in those counties as well as Lincoln, Waldo, Washington and York counties. The majority of cases are in backyard mixed species flocks.

Fair poultry supervisor Mike Turner said he will try to do some demonstrations during the fair, have various posters and information about avian flu. The disease is making its way back down from Canada, farms in Michigan and Pennsylvania have been hit, he noted.

Turner said if the disease diminishes, poultry may be a possibility at the fair next year.

For this year, with no poultry show Potter said he won’t be at the fair as much and won’t be able to see as many people.

