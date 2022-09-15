FARMINGTON — Regional School Unit 9 will hold a referendum vote Tuesday, Nov. 8, to approve the proposed career and technical education center at Mt. Blue Middle School.

The CTE would be funded by a $2.5 million donation from the Bjorn Foundation.

The sample ballot reads:

“Do you favor authorizing the school board of Regional School Unit No. 9 to accept a donation from the Bjorn Foundation in an amount of up to $2,500,000 to construct and equip an addition and related improvements to Mt. Blue Middle School for career and technical education programming at the middle school level?”

The referendum, to take place the same day as federal and state elections, will be preceded by a public hearing Thursday, Oct. 27.

If approved, the center to be named the Bjorn Center for Career and Technical Education will be built at the middle school.

The center would not be affiliated with the Maine Department of Education’s CTE programs.

It would come in the form of a new wing – a 5,000 sq. foot extension off of the B-wing expected to include three new large, open-space classrooms, a smaller classroom and more storage for the middle school.

In a previous interview, Mt. Blue Middle School Principal James Black said the CTE would provide younger students with “hands-on learning.”

Though in the early planning stages, administrators are considering programs on information technology, architecture/construction and hospitality & tourism.

Beyond actual programming, Black and RSU 9 Superintendent Chris Elkington said the center has the potential to engage students, provide alternative forms of learning, offer preparation for the Foster Career and Technical Education Center programs at Mt. Blue Campus and hopefully help with a workforce shortage in the trades.

Black believes the center could “be a model for schools in the future,” as it would be one of the first middle school CTEs of its kind in the state.

Administrators are also hoping the center can eventually open up to students outside of RSU 9.

Elkington said at the June 14 Board of Directors meeting the Bjorn Foundation is offering to fund the entire construction and purchase of equipment.

But from then on it will be up to RSU 9 taxpayers to cover the costs.

The district would have to cover increased electricity, cooling, cleaning and upkeep costs, an additional teaching position, and program materials.

Elkington anticipates if approved, the center could be up and running by the 2023-24 school year.