WILTON — Calvary Hill Baptist Church is pleased to announce two time Grammy nominated evangelist, Brad White will be appearing Wednesday, Sept. 14, at Calvary Hill Baptist Church, 195 U.S. Route 2E.

White has performed many wonderful concerts in the area. If you love music, a dynamic performance, and want to be blessed by the Word of God, join us at Calvary Hill for this evening out! Those who attend will be truly blessed with God’s love! The concert will begin at 6:30 p.m.

