FARMINGTON — Community members are invited to join Kathy Doyon, Healthy Community Coalition’s Snap Ed director, and Laura Hoeft, Tri Valley United Way’s food hub program coordinator and garden volunteer, at the Hope Harvest Community Garden on Wednesday, September 21 from 10 a.m. to noon to learn more about gardening and to harvest vegetables to take home.

The Hope Harvest Garden was established in 2003 to provide the community with garden education, promote healthy eating, and supply fresh vegetables for food pantries. The garden is made possible through key community volunteers and the UMaine Cooperative Extension. It is also supported by Maine SNAP-Ed educators who teach low-income families about low-cost healthy eating and active lifestyles.

Throughout the season master gardener volunteer Sally Shepardson from the Cooperative Extension and other garden volunteers including Hoeft provide education and hands-on demonstrations. Linda Myhaver is the head volunteer who recruits and supports volunteer pickers to ensure they have a positive garden experience.

The Hope Harvest Community Garden is located on the grounds of Franklin Memorial Hospital. To reach the garden enter Franklin Memorial Hospital’s main entrance, take the first left, then the next left to the Stanley Health Center.

For additional information visit, the Healthy Community Coalition Facebook page or call 779-3136.

