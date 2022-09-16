FARMINGTON – On Wednesday, September 21st, Sam Shirley of the High Peaks Alliance will host a presentation on some of his favorite easy, moderate, and strenuous foliage hikes in western Maine’s High Peaks region. This presentation, which is free and open to the public, will be held from 7:00-8:00 pm at UMF’s Thomas Auditorium (Map) on High Street in Farmington.

The presentation will feature some of the best secret and little-known hikes in the region.

This is a great opportunity to learn about some spectacular hikes to try this fall as we get into peak foliage season. The High Peaks Alliance recently published the State of the High Peaks Report which mapped over 1,700 miles of trails. You can download the new report by clicking here. Sam is currently out in the field surveying many unofficial and hidden away trails that cover this area, so his presentation is sure to be of interest to both new and seasoned hikers alike.

Light refreshments and snacks will be provided. No RSVPs are required.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: