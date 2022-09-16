BATH — The Mt. Blue High School Boys and Girls Cross Country teams both took 2nd place among nine schools competing in the Quabacook Relays in Bath on Saturday.

The race uses a format with teams running their top 7 runners in individual waves. Cape Elizabeth captured the girl’s competition with a perfect score, taking first place in every wave.

Mt. Blue edged Morse for 3rd place, lead by 2nd place finishes from Lucinda Carroll, Moriah Reusch, and Cassidy Hardy. Brielle Tinker and Addie Colello each took 3rd in their waves, while Nora McCourt had the fastest time of the day for the Cougars taking a 4th place finish in the #1 runner wave.

The boys race was much closer with Cape Elizabeth edging Mt. Blue by two points. Cyrue Evans of Mt. Blue ran the fastest time of the day, winning the #1 runner wave. Henri McCourt and Ben Hatch also won their waves. Luke Doscinski, Kodi Quimby, and Noah Civiello each took 2nd in their wave. Eli Hoeft ran a gutsy race in the most competitive of the day’s races placing 6th.

In separate JV competition, Mt. Blue’s Andrew Robinson and Daniel Dalton placed 3rd and 4th overall. Ben Daku showed incredible improvement, while Molly Patterson placed 5th overall among girls JV runners.

filed under: