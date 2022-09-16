FARMINGTON — Franklin County Animal Shelter, located at 550 Industry Road, in Farmington is gearing up for its Strut for Strays fund raiser. Our Strut for Strays will happen September 24 at 10 a.m. Rain or shine! Event registration is $25 for ages 11 and up! All registrations will receive a 2022 event logo T-shirt, while supplies last! Drop by the shelter to register in person until Friday, Sept. 23 at 4pm, or register on race day starting at 8 a.m., or register online or call the shelter at 778-2638.

The location will be Titcomb Mountain Ski Slope, 180 Ski Slope Road, Farmington. Autumn is the time to be outside! Come strut your dog on a 5k course including Titcomb Mountain Nordic trails and the Whistlestop Trail. Walk, run, stroll, or stride with your favorite four-legged friend! This family-friendly, non-competitive event is our only in-person fundraiser this year.

We love our customers, so feel free to visit during normal business hours. The shelter is open Monday through Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. We are performing dog adoptions by appointment! To schedule an adoption appointment, please call us at 207-778-2638 during our office hours, Noon to 4 pm Monday to Saturday. Our lobby, kitten room and available adult cat is open to the public during our normal business hours.

Several hundred cats, dogs, and small animals come through our shelter’s doors each year. We are committed to saving all healthy and treatable animals, and we never euthanize animals due to lack of space. We’d love to talk to you about our adoptable animals, so contact us, or better yet, come visit–maybe you’ll meet your new fur-ever friend! E-mail: [email protected] Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/fcanimalshelter/

filed under: