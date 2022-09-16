FARMINGTON — Located in Mallett School, the RSU #9 Food Pantry welcomes all families with a child in ANY one of the Mt. Blue RSU #9 schools. The intent is to assist families so that everyone has reliable access to healthy food.

This year we are hoping to expand our outreach. If your family could benefit from a box of free food monthly, please stop by to grab a pre-filled box with a variety of fresh, frozen, and self-stable food. This curbside pickup is offered the 3rd Wednesday each month outside of the Mallett School Cafeteria from 3:30 – 5 pm (February & April dates are TBD due to school vacations).

Please note: anyone can pick up… we are not the food police. All families are anonymous and confidential. Whether you just need a little extra help this month or you’d like to become a monthly family… stop by and give us a try. We’d love to have you!

“The program is not an RSU #9 sponsored activity, however, this flyer is being distributed as a community service. All costs associated with this flyer are paid for by a grant from the Good Shepherd Food Bank.”

Schedule 2022 – 2023

• Wednesday, September 21

Advertisement

• Wednesday, October 19

• Wednesday, November 16

• Wednesday, December 21

• Wednesday, January 18, 2023

• February -TBD (check Mallett website)

• Wednesday, March 15

Advertisement

• April – TBD (check Mallett website)

• Wednesday, May 17

• Wednesday, June 21

Please check the Mallett website for the February and April TBD dates. Also, if schools are closed that specific date due to bad weather, the pickup date will be postponed. Check the Mallett website for all reschedule dates. The website will also contain a “sneak peek” into what is in each box monthly. We’ll take care of the food… we just need YOU to join us!

Know someone in need? Grab a box for a friend! Want to remain completely anonymous? No problem, contact Kristen Wroble at [email protected] and we’ll work out a way to get you a box. OR have someone else grab a box for you. Can’t make it at this time? No problem, have someone else grab a box for you OR contact Kristen Wroble at [email protected] and we’ll figure out how to get you a box. Do it for your family. Do it for whomever. Help us keep our community FED!

« Previous

Next »

filed under: