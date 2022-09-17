PHOTOS: Veterans, bikers, and more turn out for POW/MIA National Recognition Day service in Jay
More than 100 people attended the 31st annual Prisoner Of War/Missing In Action National Recognition Day service Friday night in Jay.
A wreath is placed Friday night at the POW/MIA Remembrance Bridge Monument of All Wars on Riley Road in Jay by the families of servicemen who were prisoners of war or are missing in action. From left are Juanita Craft of Livermore, brothers John and Paul Nutting of Leeds, and Rose Dyke of Canton who were honoring their husband, father, and brother, respectively. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Members of United Bikers of Maine make their way across the POW/MIA Remembrance Bridge in Jay on Friday to begin the 31st consecutive POW/MIA National Recognition Day service. This is the 31st consecutive year United Bikers of Maine has taken part. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Members of Boy Scout Troop 546 and Cub Scout Pack 585, both of Farmington, lead the Pledge of Allegiance on Friday night in Jay. For the 31st consecutive year a Prisoner of War/Missing in Action National Recognition Day service was held at the POW/MIA Remembrance Bridge Monument of All Wars on Riley Road. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Prisoner Of War/Missing In Action National Recognition Day is always held the third Friday in September. U.S. Rep. Jared Golden, D-2nd District, left, is seen with, in no particular order, Maine Civil Air Patrol Cadets 2nd Lt. Sean Haggerty, Master Sgt. Paige Richard, Chief Master Sgt. Scout Woodcock and Kayliana Madore at the annual service held Friday night in Jay. This is the 31st consecutive service hosted by area veterans organizations and their auxiliaries. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
