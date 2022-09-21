Dance

JAY — Dance to North Country on Saturday Sept. 24 from 6 to 10 p.m. frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335 in Jay. Doors open at 5 p.m. Call ahead for tickets $6 for a single and $10 a couple. Members and guests. Call 897-2122 for tickets.

Comedy

RANGELEY – The Rangeley Friends of the Arts (RFA) proudly hosts Comedian Brian Glowacki for one show only October 8, at 7 p.m,, at the RFA Lakeside Theater in Rangeley. General Admission tickets are available now only at BGLOWCOMEDY.com. Enjoy cash bar (beer/wine) and snacks before and during the shows. The Rangeley Friends of the Arts is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit corporation “Bringing the Arts to Life” in the Rangeley Lakes Region. For their complete schedule of events, visit www.rangeleyarts.org.

Suppers

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335, 64 Jewell St., On Sept. 23, the Post will have a Lobster feed, choice of one or ywo lobsters with corn on the cob, potato salad and dessert. $20 for single lobster, $25 for two lobsters. Sept. 30, Baked Ziti, salad and garlic bread with dessert. $12 Serving starts at 5 p.m. Call Janice early at 897-2122 to reserve your meal. Thank you for your continued support!

Sales

NORTH JAY — Saturday, October 1 – 9 a.m.–1 p.m., – North Jay Grange #10 will Have an Indoor and Porch Sale.. We have more nice items for the family. Good winter coats, boots, girls clothing, household goods, more small furniture, plus a Food Sale. Don’t miss it! FMI – 207-208-9225 or 207-645-4400.

Luncheons

INDUSTRY — The Industry Community Kitchen is once again hosting monthly luncheons/socials at the Industry Town Hall. Socialize with friends from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. with FREE lunch at noon. Luncheons are usually held the first Thursday of each month, future dates for the first Thursdays of the month are October 6, November 3 and December 1. All are welcome so hope to see you there. For more info contact Vicci @ 778-6722 or Amy @ 778-4158.

INDUSTRY — Saturday, October 22, 5 – 6 pm, Community Dinner at the Industry Town Hall. Sponsored by Shorey Chapel to benefit the ECU Heat Program. Menu of ham, vegetables and assorted delicious desserts. Adults – $8 and children under 12 – $4. For more info contact Dan at 778-4158.

Cheering



LIVERMORE FALLS — Revolution Rec Cheer is having extended signups for our recreational cheer teams on the dates listed below from 5-8 p.m. Grades PreK-8th, NO EXPERIENCE REQUIRED! Sept. 22, 23, & 24 at AYS building, 25 Cedar Street, Livermore Falls. If you have or know of a little one in or around the Farmington, Jay and Livermore areas that would like to cheer this winter, this would be the perfect opportunity for them! For pricing and schedule visit our public page! *Formerly known as Mt. Blue Rec Cheering.* New name, same great program!

Meeting

CHESTERVILLE — The North Chesterville Extension Homemakers will meet Monday, Sept. 26, at 1 p.m. in the Chesterville Town Office at 409 Dutch Gap Road. The topics of the meeting include program planning for 2023, choosing an ornament for the Rotary Christmas Tree, planning the bake sale for November 8, discussing hosting spring meeting, and anything else brought up by the people in attendance. Please bring ideas for programs that you would like to learn about in 2023. FMI call 778-3156.

Naturalist

AUBURN — The Maine Master Naturalist Program seeks applicants for a year-long course that trains Mainers to be naturalist guides. The course offers hands-on classes and field experience to equip graduates to volunteer for land trusts, schools, camps, community groups, and more. Master Naturalist volunteers educate and inspire diverse audiences about Maine’s natural world. Program application deadline September 1 – October 16, 2022. Every year MMNP holds the course in a different region of Maine. In 2023 the course location will be the community room at the Grace Lutheran Church, 757 Summer Street, Auburn, Maine. Applications close on Oct. 16, 2022. Program information is available at www.mainemasternaturalist.org.

Walk

INDUSTRY —Sunday, October 2 (rain date Oct 16), Jane Dean Annual Walk for Heat, 12:00 pm beginning at the Clearwater Lake Parking Area. Sponsored by Shorey Chapel to benefit the ECU Heat Program. Refreshments provided. You make walk virtually and send a donation, for more info or to make a donation contact Dan Palmer at 778-4158.

Free Coats

INDUSTRYS—Saturday, October 22, 9 am – 1 pm, Free Winter Coats and Lots More, at Shorey Chapel, 1109 Industry Road, Industry.

4-H



ORONO — University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer a two-part online training for adults interested in becoming 4-H volunteers from 6–7 p.m. Oct. 19 and Oct. 26. “Start Your 4-H Volunteer Journey” will explore the ways volunteers can become involved with UMaine Extension 4-H, what the 4-H youth development program is about and requirements for becoming a volunteer. Participants will also hear from youth and volunteers currently active in Extension 4-H and do a hands-on activity together.

The training is free; registration is required by Oct. 12. Register on the event webpage. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Jennifer Lobley, 207.255.3345; [email protected]