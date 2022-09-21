LEWISTON — Are you a landowner, woodlot owner, or farmer? Are you interested in applying for Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) funding next year to accomplish larger projects that help you and are good for the environment? Would you like to participate in deciding how money is distributed throughout Androscoggin and Sagadahoc Counties? We want your input! Androscoggin Valley Soil and Water Conservation District will be hosting the annual USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service Local Working Group Meeting October 26, from 9:30 a.m.-12 p.m., USDA office, 254 Goddard Road, Lewiston.

This meeting is open to the public. We will discuss 2023 USDA NRCS programs and make decisions on where to prioritize funding for the Environmental Quality Incentive Program (EQIP) in Androscoggin and Sagadahoc Counties. This is a great time to learn about new NRCS cost-share programs and meet other local residents who want to protect natural resources in Androscoggin & Sagadahoc Counties. Food and drink provided by the AVSWCD.

Registration is requested but not required. To register please call the Androscoggin Valley Soil and Water Conservation District at (207) 241-5374 or emailing [email protected]

