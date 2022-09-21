LIVERMORE FALLS — Treat Memorial Library’s newsletter for the month of October. Please contact me if you have any questions or concerns. Thank you!

Fall into Books is back at Treat Memorial Library! Every time you check out books at Treat Memorial Library, enter for a chance to win a book in December! The more books you read, the more chances you get. We have books for children, teens, and adults, so everyone gets to play this fall!

Need help with your job search? Nicole, a career consultant from the Career Center, will be at Treat Wednesday, October 5th from 10am to 12pm. Appointments will be drop in on a first come, first serve basis. She will be able to assist with job searches, preparation of a resume and cover letters, and/or provide information on education and training related to one’s career interest. Please stop in if you need assistance in these areas!

Spooky season is almost upon us and that means the return of our Spooktacular on October 29th at 11 am. We will have stories, games, prizes, crafts, and other family friendly fall activities. Costumes are welcome (and encouraged!).

Please note that the library will be closed Tuesday, October 11 in observance of Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m., we will have Story Time inside at the library. Join us for our favorite picture books, sing-a-longs, and other activities.

Book Club will hold a hybrid meeting (both Zoom and in person) on Thursday, October 13th at 3 p.m. We will be discussing Beautiful World, Where Are You by Sally Rooney as part of ‘Best of Goodreads’ series. Please let staff know if you would like a copy of the book up for discussion.

Check out our latest favorites from our shelves with Bonkers for Books, our biweekly recommendation video on Facebook. We will be sharing some of our favorites Saturday, October 1st and Saturday, October 15th, this month.

Any questions or for more information, please call the library at 897-3631. Always remember that you are able to log in to your own account and access the 3M Cloud Library through our online catalog at https://treat.biblionix.com/atoz/catalog/ While you are there, click on “See what’s hot” for a list of ALL the new items. Follow us on Facebook for any new developments.

