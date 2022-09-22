LIVERMORE FALLS — A Jay man was injured Wednesday evening when a motorized bicycle he was riding failed and ejected him on Park Street, officer Erik Johnson said.
Ricky Oliver, 55, received head wounds and was taken by NorthStar EMS ambulance to St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center in Lewiston, he said. His injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.
Johnson was assisted by Sgt. Troy Reed at the scene.
