POINT SEBAGO — When families get together, the cameras and phones come out to freeze that moment in time. Winona Davenport has provided the Franklin Journal with a lot of news over the years with her activities with the Phillips area Community Center and now she’s making the news.

Recently, Winona brought in a very rare photo and story, a four-generation picture. Not of four generations sitting around with big smiles. Oh, the big smiles were there, but the picture was a golf tournament foursome.

This was a wonderful foursome consisting of Winona Davenport, 87, of Phillips, her son Gordon Davenport Jr., (who flew in from Bartow, FL), her grandson Gordon Davenport III, (who drove in from Madbury, NH) with his 10-year-old daughter Sascha Belle Davenport. It might not be a world record, but it is certainly one for the family scrapbook. We will be waiting for the announcement when the foursome becomes five generations. Guess it would have to be a five-some? It will be a while for that picture, but Winona is still going strong, so we’ll be waiting!

