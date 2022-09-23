ORONO — University of Maine Cooperative Extension opens a free six-session online educational series for parents and caregivers Oct. 4 from 1–2:30 p.m. Additional sessions are scheduled Oct. 11, 18, 25 and Nov. 1.

“Back to Basics: Building Routines for Success” will focus on managing daily household tasks; meal planning and budgeting; learning to live with others; finding work and managing money; and coping with everyday stress. Each session includes time for questions.

The series is free; registration is required. Register on the program webpage for one or more sessions to participate. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Melanie Bryan, 207.342.5971; [email protected]

