TURNER — The Mt. Blue High School Boys & Girls Cross Country teams each took first place in a four-team race at Leavitt High School in Turner on Friday, Sept. 16.

In the boys race, host Leavitt was strong up front with Logan Ouelette and Gabe Durazo taking the first two places. Logan Hutchinson of Oxford Hills took 3rd place, but then Mt. Blue runners took four of the next 5 spots as Henri McCourt and Cyrus Evans finished 4th and 5th, while freshmen Ben Hatch and Luke Doscinski were 7th & 8th.

Mt. Blue’s Kodi Quimby finished 10th while Noah Civiello, Daniel Dalton, and Andrew Robinson bunched into places 12-14 as the Cougars depth lead them to an 8 point victory over host Leavitt.

In the girls race, Mt.Blue had to battle not only their opponents, but also having two of their runners out due to illness and another with an injury.

Lina Martinez-Kochito of Maranacook was the individual champ, followed by Mt. Blue’s Nora McCourt, while Maranacook’s Elsa Bergdahl and Mt. Blue’s Natalie McCarthy placed 3rd and 4th.

However, Mt. Blue runners finished ahead of Maranacook runners over the next scoring spots as Moriah Reusch (5th), Elizabeth Strickland (8th), and Brielle Tinker (11th) helped give the Cougars a narrow 4-point win over Maranacook.

It was a great all around day for both the boys and the girls teams. Also running season bests for Mt. Blue were Ben Daku, Molly Patterson, and Daniella Cundick.

