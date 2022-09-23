FARMINGTON— Western Maine Audubon invites the general public to its second of three free fall talks. The talk, titled “Maine Lichens,” will be presented live via Zoom by Dr. Ron Butler. The Zoom talk will be at 7 p.m., on Wednesday, October 12 at Thomas Auditorium, Preble Hall, UMF—173 High Street, Farmington. There will be no ability to access this talk at the time of presentation except at the auditorium. Recordings of the talk will be available at https://western.maineaudubon.org/videos/ 2-3 weeks after the event.

This presentation will provide a general overview of the evolution, morphology, and physiology of lichens. The ecological role of lichens in terrestrial ecosystems will be discussed, and the uses of lichens by animals (including humans) will be explored. A brief survey of some common Maine foliose, fruticose, squamulose, and crustose lichens will be presented, and some key references for lichen identification will be highlighted.

Dr. Butler retired in 2021 as Emeritus Professor at the University of Maine at Farmington after 40 years of teaching. Get the latest updates on this talk by visiting https://western.maineaudubon.org/event/maine-lichens-dr-ronald-butler/.

filed under: