LIVERMORE — ATV trails in Livermore will be closed when archery hunting season opens Oct. 1, at the request of several large landowners who are generous to let the club use their private property for recreational purposes. Respect the local landowners and thank them if you get a chance!
Also at the last meeting of the Brettuns Wheelers ATV Club, it was voted to have a pot luck dinner on Sunday, Oct. 2 at 2 p.m. at the Livermore Community Center on Church Street in Brettuns. Bring something to share, there is always lots of good food, salads, casseroles and desserts.
Weather permitting, there may be some trail work if enough volunteers are willing.
