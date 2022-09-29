FARMINGTON — At the Selectmen meeting Tuesday night, Sept. 27, officials were presented with the Safety and Health Award for Public Employers.

“I am pleased to be here today to recognize the Town of Farmington as the newest SHAPE site in the State of Maine,” Maine Department of Labor/BLS/Workplace Safety and Health Division Director Steven L. Greeley said. “The Safety and Health Award for Public Employers [SHAPE] recognizes employers who operate an exemplary safety and health management system. Acceptance into SHAPE is an achievement of status that will single you out as the best of the best in workplace safety and health.”

Farmington is one of 82 Maine locations to receive the award of which 12 are full cities or towns, Greeley noted. Farmington will be exempt from Bureau of Labor Standards programmed inspections in the next two years for receiving the SHAPE recognition, he said.

Requirements to participate in SHAPE include:

• Request a consultation visit that involves a complete safety and health hazard identification survey.

• Involve employees in the consultation process.

• Correct all hazards identified by the consultant.

• Implement and/or maintain a safety and health management system.

• Have injury and illness rates below the state average for your industry classification.

After presenting the award plaque, Greeley said he always feels guilty about moving the finish line while success is being celebrated. “So celebrate tonight but work continues tomorrow,” he noted. “I want to be back here in two years giving you a renewal plate for your plaque that continues this partnership with us. So congratulations but the work is just beginning.

“I also think it’s worth mentioning that the town suffered a catastrophic event three years ago. This just shows what can be accomplished when a town puts its time, efforts and resources together, when people work together to follow policies, procedures.”

Town Manager Christian Waller thanked all department heads, “especially Nancy Martin for her tireless efforts in helping the town learn all this, to make Farmington one of the safest places.”

The Fire Department has always promoted safety in its practices for as long as could be remembered, Selectman Vice Chairman and firefighter Stephan Bunker said. “It’s a feather in Farmington’s cap that this is a town-wide award,” he noted. “Having it collectively speaks well to our groups.

“I am very proud to be a small part of this, become a standout for the industry.”

Selectmen also approved changing the date of a special Town Meeting from Oct. 3 to Oct. 25. This will allow time to receive more bids on the firetruck, review and vote on proposed changes to the Homeless Shelter Ordinance, Waller noted.

The special Town Meeting was originally called for voters to approve a 22-acre land purchase adjacent to the Public Works garage and a firetruck to replace Engine 2.

If the ordinance changes are approved, an article will be added to the Special Town Meeting warrant, Waller said.

Both the special Town Meeting and the regular Selectmen meeting will be held 7 p.m. downstairs in the Community Center at 127 Middle Street.

In other business the board:

• Approved a lunch wagon permit for Donnie’s Fried Chicken, owned and operated by James Spina of Shapleigh. Donnie’s will be open 2 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 654 Farmington Falls Road (Near Signworks).

• Approved Autumn Drive as the new road name for the subdivision off Maple Avenue/Map R08 Lot 008.

