FARMINGTON — Greg Zemlansky has self-published 500 books as well as written 1,000 poems.

His poems are found in 200 self-published books with many featured in the Poet’s Corner in The Franklin Journal or Livermore Falls Advertiser.

Zemlanksy, who has been writing since the eighth grade wrote in a recent email that poetry is his favorite style of writing. “Poems with [four] stanzas with [three] separated paragraphs. Rhyming poems of life, nature, love and religious,” he noted. “I also love writing children books that have a short story with pictures and a moral behind the story.”

When asked where he finds inspiration for his writing Zemlanksy replied, “Sometimes what I see or hear. Sometimes an inspiration at 3 a.m. in the morning and I have a writing pad to copy it down or by morning I will forget it!”

Zemlanksy has won a number of writing awards including “Poet Of Merit” award, Outstanding Achievement in Poetry, Golden Medal of Excellence award and three crystal awards.

Zemlanksy has donated books to libraries, the Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital in Portland and to many charities. He is a distinguished member of the poetry society.

His books are self-published by Kindle Direct on amazon.com. They are available online or at area bookstores.

Zemlansky noted he has a copy of most of his books.

