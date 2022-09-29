The shell of the Veterans Administration outpatient clinic in Rumford nears completion Wednesday. The 7,200-square-foot building at 5 Railroad St. will house primary care, mental health, blood draw, virtual care services and home-based primary care. It will replace the clinic at 431 Franklin St. Bruce Farrin/Rumford Falls Times

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
Rumford maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles