Quilt



PHILLIPS —The winner of the Dresden Quilt raffle was announced at a recent concert. Tom Saviello of Wilton & Avon went home with the prize quilt made by Janice White of Phillips, plus a newly donated quilt rack made by Ken Rand of Kingfield. The raffle brought in $800 which will be added to the roof fund for the Phillips Area Community Center. Many thanks to those who purchased tickets for this wiorthy cause.

Exhibit



FARMINGTON — The UMF Emery Community Arts Center is excited to announce its next major exhibit, “Barbara Sullivan – Forty Plus Years: A Retrospective.” The exhibit is on display in the Emery Flex Gallery from Sept. 29 through Nov. 10.

An opening reception will take place in the gallery from 4:30-7 p.m., Sept. 29. Sullivan will present an artist talk at 5 p.m., on Wednesday, Oct. 4, in the Emery Performance Space. Both are free and open to the public.

Comedy

RANGELEY – The Rangeley Friends of the Arts (RFA) proudly hosts Comedian Brian Glowacki for one show only October 8, at 7 p.m,, at the RFA Lakeside Theater in Rangeley. General Admission tickets are available now only at BGLOWCOMEDY.com. Enjoy cash bar (beer/wine) and snacks before and during the shows. The Rangeley Friends of the Arts is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit corporation “Bringing the Arts to Life” in the Rangeley Lakes Region. For their complete schedule of events, visit www.rangeleyarts.org.

Hearings

FAYETTE — Two Fayette public hearing questions are on the ballot are of interest to supporters of Starling Hall. At 7 p.m. October 4 and 18 at Fayette Central School there will be Public Hearings for discussion of the November 8 Ballot questions. Question 2 asks approval for our Board of Selectmen to appropriate $500,000, obtained through borrowing via a general obligation bond, and the money would only be used if a grant were received. This amount will make the Town eligible for Federal matching grants to complete renovations of Starling Hall. Without these matching funds the Town and FOSH are not eligible for the grants we are seeking.

Question 3 asks for an okay to use $8,000 of Undesignated Fund monies to reinstall a basic security system in Starling Hall. These funds will be used to reactivate the fire alarms, emergency lighting and exit lights which were required by the Fire Marshal’s office before public use of the building in 2006. Proper security is very necessary to protect all renovations made to date and for the safety of the new kitchen appliances provided by donors.

ATV trails



LIVERMORE — ATV trails in Livermore will be closed when archery hunting season opens Oct. 1, at the request of several large landowners who are generous to let the club use their private property for recreational purposes. Respect the local landowners and thank them if you get a chance!

Also at the last meeting of the Brettuns Wheelers ATV Club, it was voted to have a pot luck dinner on Sunday, Oct. 2 at 2 p.m. at the Livermore Community Center on Church Street in Brettuns. Bring something to share, there is always lots of good food, salads, casseroles and desserts.

Weather permitting, there may be some trail work if enough volunteers are willing.

Suppers

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335, 64 Jewell St. On Sept. 30, Baked Ziti, salad, and garlic bread with dessert. $12 Serving starts at 5 p.m. Oct. 7, in celebration of Oktober Fest, the meal will feature sauerbraten (German pot roast) red cabbage, mashed potatoes and gravy and Black Forest cake for dessert for $14. Call Janice early at 897-2122 to reserve your meal. Thank you for your continued support!

INDUSTRY — Saturday, October 22, 5 – 6 pm, Community Dinner at the Industry Town Hall. Sponsored by Shorey Chapel to benefit the ECU Heat Program. Menu of ham, vegetables and assorted delicious desserts. Adults – $8 and children under 12 – $4. For more info contact Dan at 778-4158.

Sales

NORTH JAY — Saturday, October 1 – 9 a.m.–1 p.m., – North Jay Grange #10 will have an Indoor and Porch Sale. We have more nice items for the family. Good winter coats, boots, girls clothing, household goods, more small furniture, plus a Food Sale. Don’t miss it! FMI – 207-208-9225 or 207-645-4400.

EAST DIXFIELD— Mystic Valley Grange, next to the East Dixfield Fire Station on Route 17, will be having a Rummage Sale Oct. 7 from 3-6 p.m. to benefit their community service projects. There are some new to them items, some vintage glassware, collectibles, guitars, some furniture and more!

Luncheons

INDUSTRY — The Industry Community Kitchen is once again hosting monthly luncheons/socials at the Industry Town Hall. Socialize with friends from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. with FREE lunch at noon. Luncheons are usually held the first Thursday of each month, future dates for the first Thursdays of the month are October 6, November 3 and December 1. All are welcome so hope to see you there. For more info contact Vicci @ 778-6722 or Amy @ 778-4158.

Naturalist

AUBURN — The Maine Master Naturalist Program seeks applicants for a year-long course that trains Mainers to be naturalist guides. The course offers hands-on classes and field experience to equip graduates to volunteer for land trusts, schools, camps, community groups, and more. Master Naturalist volunteers educate and inspire diverse audiences about Maine’s natural world. Program application deadline September 1 – October 16, 2022. Every year MMNP holds the course in a different region of Maine. In 2023 the course location will be the community room at the Grace Lutheran Church, 757 Summer Street, Auburn, Maine. Applications close on Oct. 16, 2022. Program information is available at www.mainemasternaturalist.org.

Walk

INDUSTRY —Sunday, October 2 (rain date Oct 16), Jane Dean Annual Walk for Heat, 12:00 pm beginning at the Clearwater Lake Parking Area. Sponsored by Shorey Chapel to benefit the ECU Heat Program. Refreshments provided. You make walk virtually and send a donation, for more info or to make a donation contact Dan Palmer at 778-4158.

Free Coats

INDUSTRYS—Saturday, October 22, 9 am – 1 pm, Free Winter Coats and Lots More, at Shorey Chapel, 1109 Industry Road, Industry.

4-H

ORONO — University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer a two-part online training for adults interested in becoming 4-H volunteers from 6–7 p.m. Oct. 19 and Oct. 26. “Start Your 4-H Volunteer Journey” will explore the ways volunteers can become involved with UMaine Extension 4-H, what the 4-H youth development program is about and requirements for becoming a volunteer. Participants will also hear from youth and volunteers currently active in Extension 4-H and do a hands-on activity together.

The training is free; registration is required by Oct. 12. Register on the event webpage. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Jennifer Lobley, 207.255.3345; [email protected]

