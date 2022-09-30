FARMINGTON — A group of community partners are hoping to open recovery centers in Jay and Farmington that would provide a safe and inclusive center for those in recovery who want connections to resources, peer groups and a safe place to meet others in Franklin County.

Unlike a treatment center, recovery centers are non-clinical centers powered by local communities of recovery that act as a hub for events, support, trainings, workshops, and a safe haven open to everyone.

Organizers are hosting two free events, one in Jay and another in Farmington, that include resource fairs with more than a dozen local agencies, to obtain feedback on what services and programs would be beneficial for a recovery center.

The Jay event is taking place on Monday, October 3, from 10 a.m.–1 p.m. at the Parish Hall Church Street entrance at 1 Church St. The Farmington event is happening on Monday, October 17, from 2–5 p.m. at the St. Joseph Center, 130 Quebec St.

Stop by and visit one or both locations. All welcome!

For additional information please contact Ashley McCarthy at 207-779-2463 or email [email protected]

filed under: