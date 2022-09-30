LIVERMORE FALLS — United Way’s Halloween event is growing again and this year will be better than ever. This year we are not at the Farmington Fairgrounds, and we aren’t even at Farmington Fright Nights.

Change can be hard (and confusing), but in order to be safe from the elements (October in Maine is famous for rain, wind and sometimes even snow) we have moved inside, so it’s totally worth it. This makes our Halloween haunt independent of the weather and keeps our attendees and volunteers warm and safe from Mother Nature’s worst. Join us for our fifth year as we present Halls of Horror!

In partnership with the mastermind behind Wicked (a long-time haunt in Mexico and a well-renowned Halloween specialist, Nicholas Graham) and Merry St. Pierre with her Halloween expertise from years of her Livermore Falls Haunted Walk…we can’t wait until opening night.

This year will be creepier than ever in the Area Youth Sports (AYS) building, formerly the Livermore Falls High School (located at 25 Cedar Street in Livermore Falls). Attendees will have four opportunities to check us out, Friday, October 21, Saturday, October 22, Friday, October 28 and Saturday, October 29. Tickets are available now; you just choose your time-slot. Gates open at 6 p.m. and close at 10 p.m. (for entry). Other attractions and activities include:

• Concessions provided by Area Youth Sports

• A beer/hard cider tent stocked by Ron’s Market (ID required)

Advertisement

• The Last Ride (you’ll have to come to see what this is, but you won’t want to miss this scare of a lifetime)

• Free parking (lots of space around the school and down the hill)

• Skip the line options (see details at time of ticket purchase)

• VIP/valet parking for ‘Hall Pass’ members

• Activities to do before or after you go through the attraction

• And more…

Advertisement

Tickets can be purchased at www.uwtva.org, https://halls-of-horror.constantcontactsites.com/, or at the door, cash or card. This event is recommended for ages 13 and up, but ultimately it is parental discretion. Tickets are $20 per person for General Admission, unless you want to pay extra to jump the lines (see options online).

This event is generously sponsored by Area Youth Sports, Ware Butler, Jordan Lumber, Franklin Community Health Network, Brooks Tree Care, Poland Spring, Randy Keach Auto, ReEnergy, Hilltop Collision Center, Thomas Performing Arts Center, and Clean Cut Painting.

Updates can be found on Halls of Horror Facebook page (www.facebook.com/hallsofhorrormaine ) so be sure to like and follow this page for sneak peaks, videos, updates, and announcements.

This year, we also want to offer something for the younger kids…so don’t miss out on the fun. United Way is working the Backyard Books to offer a child-friendly Halloween Hoot and Howl Bash on October 31 from 3:30-6:30 p.m. at the Halls of Horror location. Children and families can walk through the Halls of Horror haunt (with no scares) and enjoy face-painting (from the Western Maine Play Museum), Mad Scientists, storytelling through Backyard Books, a trunk-or-treat, a pumpkin hunt, music from DJ Jeffy and so much more.

For additional information about United Way of the Tri-Valley Area, visit www.uwtva.org or call 778-5048. Like them on Facebook (www.faceboom.com/uwtva), too, to be kept up to speed on programs and initiatives that are up coming.

« Previous

filed under: