To the Editor:

It is a biological – medical fact that life begins at conception, and at the instant of conception that which is conceived is so small that probably only the most powerful microscope can see it. However, it does begin to grow, hence the terms 1st trimester, 2nd trimester, and 3rd trimester.

Which leads to the conclusion – if it’s growing it’s alive.

Terence McManus

New Sharon

« Previous

filed under: