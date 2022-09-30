NEWCASTLE — The Mt. Blue High School Cross Country teams had a strong meet in the pouring rain at Lincoln Academy on Thursday. The boys team placed first and the girls team finished second among six schools.

Cyrus Evans and Henri McCourt took the top two places in the boys race. The next 5 finishers alternated between Lincoln Academy and Morse before Cougar freshmen Luke Doscinski and Ben Hatch grabbed spots 8 and 9. Kodi Quimby completed the scoring for Mt. Blue in 16th place as Mt. Blue emerged with a 32-39 victory over host Lincoln Academy.

Other finishers for Mt. Blue among the 54 runners in the race were Daniel Dalton (18), Noah Civiello (22), Andrew Robinson (24), and Eli Hoeft (25).

In the girls’ race, Nora McCourt broke into a trio of Lincoln Academy runners and placed 2nd behind only the host team’s Audrey Hufnagel. Mt. Blue then had a nice pack of Lucinda Carroll, Natalie McCarthy, and Moriah Reusch taking places 7-9. Cassidy Hardy was the final Cougar scorer in 19th place as Mt. Blue finished behind Lincoln Academy 32-39, but well ahead of 3rd place Morse with 67 points.

Other finishers for Mt. Blue among the 49 racers were Elizabeth Strickland (23), Brielle Tinker (24), Addie Colello (31), and Molly Patterson (32).

