Kindergarten student Timarah Cantin recently won this bike for completing her “Student Readiness” packet over the summer. All kindergarten students at the Spruce Mountain Primary School in Livermore completing the packet were eligible to win a bike donated by Wiles Remembrance Centers. Submitted photo

LIVERMORE — Timarah Cantin and Aiden Veilleux are the winners of bikes at Spruce Mountain Primary School.

Aiden Veilleux won this bike for completing his “Student Readiness” packet over the summer. All kindergarten students completing the packet from Spruce Mountain Primary School in Livermore were entered in the drawing. Submitted photo

All incoming kindergarten students were challenged with completing a “Student Readiness” packet over the summer. Students completing the packet were eligible for the bike drawing.

Wiles Remembrance Centers donated the bicycles – a pink one for the winning girl and a red one for the boy.

SMPS is one of four schools in Regional School Unit 73. The elementary, middle and high schools are in Jay while the Superintendent’s Office and Adult Education are in Livermore Falls.

 

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
Livermore Falls Advertiser, livermore maine, Regional School Unit 73, Spruce Mountain Primary School
Related Stories
Latest Articles