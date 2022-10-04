LIVERMORE — Timarah Cantin and Aiden Veilleux are the winners of bikes at Spruce Mountain Primary School.

All incoming kindergarten students were challenged with completing a “Student Readiness” packet over the summer. Students completing the packet were eligible for the bike drawing.

Wiles Remembrance Centers donated the bicycles – a pink one for the winning girl and a red one for the boy.

SMPS is one of four schools in Regional School Unit 73. The elementary, middle and high schools are in Jay while the Superintendent’s Office and Adult Education are in Livermore Falls.

