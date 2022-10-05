FARMINGTON — The Gold LEAF Institute Senior College at University of Maine Farmington welcomes you to a new term!

Fall/Winter courses will be introduced on Wednesday, October 12, from 3-5 p.m., at St. Joseph’s Parish Hall, 130 Quebec St., Farmington. The Kick-Off program is free and open to the public.

Fall/Winter membership and course registration is now open at www.goldleafinstitute.org. Gold LEAF members have the flexibility to register early for best selection as well as during the term as schedules allow.

Courses offered include:

• Collagraph Printmaking (in-person)

• Confidence in Our Elections (in-person with online option)

• Prevent What Cannot Be Cured (online)

• Out and About in Maine (in-person: kayak, hike, snowshoe, Nordic skiing)

• The Cuban Revolution (online)

• Dining Out (in-person)

• Remembering Rosemary – The Rosemary Clooney Story (online)

• Inside Vision – An Outside Exhibition of Inside Art (in-person)

• Conversation, Coffee, and Crafts (in-person with online option)

• With Liberty and Justice for All (in-person)

• Should the Next Car You Buy Be Electric? (online)

• The New Map of Life and Designing Yours (online and in-person)

• Dos-A-Dos Bookmaking (in-person)

• Overlooked Farmington History (online)

• Games Day (in-person)

• More Hidden Figures – Women in Science (in-person with online option)

Gold LEAF is a member-run organization based at The University of Maine Farmington. Open to community members aged 50 or older whose schedules have slowed down just enough for them to branch out, Gold LEAF provides opportunities to learn new things, become more active, and make new friends while finding time for old ones.

For more information, go to www.goldleafinstitute.org , like us on Facebook, or email your questions to [email protected].

