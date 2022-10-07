Homecoming



CARRABASSETT VALLEY — Used Book Sale at the Carrabassett Valley Public Library (CVPL) this year! The Carrabassett Valley Public Library will host our annual Used Book Sale on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 9 from 9 a.m. to noon at the library…look for the huge tent! They will also be selling a limited number of pies and are looking for bakers to drop pies off at the library Friday Oct. 7 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. or Saturday the morning of the sale.

Sponsored by the CV Public Library and Sugarloaf Area Christian Ministry, the proceeds are shared among local food pantries and the library. If you would like to help sort and set-up, stop in anytime we are open. No pricelist however Monetary Donations Will Be Gladly Accepted.

Visiting Writer



FARMINGTON—The University of Maine at Farmington’s celebrated Visiting Writers Series is excited to present award-winning poet and UMF alumnus Jacques Rancourt as the popular program’s second reader of the season. Rancourt will read from his work at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, October 13, in The Landing in the UMF Olsen Student Center. The reading is free and open to the public and will be followed by a book signing with the author.

Exhibits

CARRABASSETT VALLEY — The most current exhibit at the Carrabassett Valley Public Library is Greg Thomas which includes outtakes from Greg’s first children’s book called: The Nine Thousand Lives of Thunder the Cat. The book is a story of a gray cat with yellow green eyes that has been reincarnated many times, while retaining his memory through many eras in time. The style of the images is collage using cut out colored paper with scissors to create a unique look. He is well known locally as a photographer but over the years has worked with all of the arts and crafts. Greg said, “I try to be fully present with my feelings in a non-destructive way for myself and everyone else with my art.”

Stop by to view the creative art produced by Greg Thomas at the Carrabassett Valley Public Library & Community Center through October. Fall Library Hours: Tue – Fri: 10-5 & Sat: 10-3. Enjoy the patio and see the Carrabassett Library Community Garden, created and run by volunteers; the garden feeds those in need. You can also order your Patio Forever Stone anytime.

Comedy

RANGELEY – The Rangeley Friends of the Arts (RFA) proudly hosts Comedian Brian Glowacki for one show only October 8, at 7 p.m., at the RFA Lakeside Theater in Rangeley. General Admission tickets are available now only at BGLOWCOMEDY.com. Enjoy cash bar (beer/wine) and snacks before and during the shows. The Rangeley Friends of the Arts is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit corporation “Bringing the Arts to Life” in the Rangeley Lakes Region. For their complete schedule of events, visit www.rangeleyarts.org.

Hearings

FAYETTE — Fayette public hearing questions are on the ballot are of interest to supporters of Starling Hall. At 7 p.m. October 18 at Fayette Central School there will be Public Hearings for discussion of the November 8 Ballot questions. Question 2 asks approval for our Board of Selectmen to appropriate $500,000, obtained through borrowing via a general obligation bond, and the money would only be used if a grant were received. This amount will make the Town eligible for Federal matching grants to complete renovations of Starling Hall. Without these matching funds the Town and FOSH are not eligible for the grants we are seeking.

Question 3 asks for an okay to use $8,000 of Undesignated Fund monies to reinstall a basic security system in Starling Hall. These funds will be used to reactivate the fire alarms, emergency lighting and exit lights which were required by the Fire Marshal’s office before public use of the building in 2006. Proper security is very necessary to protect all renovations made to date and for the safety of the new kitchen appliances provided by donors.

ATV trails

LIVERMORE — ATV trails in Livermore will be closed when archery hunting season opens Oct. 1, at the request of several large landowners who are generous to let the club use their private property for recreational purposes. Respect the local landowners and thank them if you get a chance!

Suppers

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335, 64 Jewell St. Serving starts at 5 p.m. Oct. 7, in celebration of Oktober Fest, the meal will feature sauerbraten (German pot roast) red cabbage, mashed potatoes and gravy and Black Forest cake for dessert for $14. Oct 14 the meal will feature honey glazed chicken, rice pilaf, glazed carrots with honey bun cake for dessert for $13. Call Janice early at 897-2122 to reserve your meal. Thank you for your continued support!

INDUSTRY — Saturday, October 22, 5 – 6 pm, Community Dinner at the Industry Town Hall. Sponsored by Shorey Chapel to benefit the ECU Heat Program. Menu of ham, vegetables and assorted delicious desserts. Adults – $8 and children under 12 – $4. For more info contact Dan at 778-4158.

Sales

NORTH JAY —October 15 – Saturday – North Jay Grange #10 -Food/Craft/Clothing Sale -9am-1 p.m. Xmas items, more winter clothing, shoes, boots, furniture. Clothing for the family.FMI – 208-9225

EAST DIXFIELD— Mystic Valley Grange, next to the East Dixfield Fire Station on Route 17, will be having a Rummage Sale Oct. 7 from 3-6 p.m. to benefit their community service projects. There are some new to them items, some vintage glassware, collectibles, guitars, some furniture and more!

Luncheons

INDUSTRY — The Industry Community Kitchen is once again hosting monthly luncheons/socials at the Industry Town Hall. Socialize with friends from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. with FREE lunch at noon. Luncheons are usually held the first Thursday of each month, future dates for the first Thursdays of the month are October 6, November 3 and December 1. All are welcome so hope to see you there. For more info contact Vicci @ 778-6722 or Amy @ 778-4158.

Naturalist

AUBURN — The Maine Master Naturalist Program seeks applicants for a year-long course that trains Mainers to be naturalist guides. The course offers hands-on classes and field experience to equip graduates to volunteer for land trusts, schools, camps, community groups, and more. Master Naturalist volunteers educate and inspire diverse audiences about Maine’s natural world. Program application deadline September 1 – October 16, 2022. Every year MMNP holds the course in a different region of Maine. In 2023 the course location will be the community room at the Grace Lutheran Church, 757 Summer Street, Auburn, Maine. Applications close on Oct. 16, 2022. Program information is available at www.mainemasternaturalist.org.

Free Coats

INDUSTRYS—Saturday, October 22, 9 am – 1 pm, Free Winter Coats and Lots More, at Shorey Chapel, 1109 Industry Road, Industry.

4-H

ORONO — University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer a two-part online training for adults interested in becoming 4-H volunteers from 6–7 p.m. Oct. 19 and Oct. 26. “Start Your 4-H Volunteer Journey” will explore the ways volunteers can become involved with UMaine Extension 4-H, what the 4-H youth development program is about and requirements for becoming a volunteer. Participants will also hear from youth and volunteers currently active in Extension 4-H and do a hands-on activity together.

The training is free; registration is required by Oct. 12. Register on the event webpage. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Jennifer Lobley, 207.255.3345; [email protected]

