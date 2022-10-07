LEWISTON — After three years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Safe Voices is once again hosting its annual Fall Mixer & Awards Ceremony in Lewiston. On October 20, Safe Voices friends and supporters will gather at the Bates Mill Atrium to celebrate organizations and individuals who have worked to support survivors of domestic abuse and human sex trafficking in Maine.

“Our work is often heavy, and although it can be difficult, we’re so honored to be here on behalf of survivors every day. This night is a moment for us to pause, reflect, and say thank you to those who have worked arm-in-arm with us over the last three years,” said Safe Voices Executive Director Elise Johansen.

Joining Safe Voices will be Governor Janet Mills, who will speak about the agency’s work in Maine communities, as well as representatives from the offices of Congressman Golden and Senators King and Collins.

The evening’s awards ceremony will honor several individuals and organizations that pursue work which benefits domestic abuse and sex trafficking survivors in Maine. Safe Voices Legal Advocacy Coordinator for Franklin County Kayla Duvall will receive the Shining Star Staff Award for her work supporting survivors navigating the legal system.

Andy Jackson of Dovetail Consulting will receive the Kimberly Wilson Community Impact Award for his commitment to expanding the market of affordable housing, especially in central and western Maine. Sheila Barnies of Lewiston will receive the Volunteer Service Award for her perennial “caretaking of the caretakers” at Safe Voices.

And finally, Androscoggin Bank will receive the Community Partner Award for their dedication to social and environmental responsibility and their commitment to working with area nonprofits as true community partners.

At the carnival-themed event, guests will enjoy a light meal catered by DaVinci’s Eatery and the Italian Bakery, as well as drinks, themed snacks like cotton candy and popcorn, and entertainment by Madeleine the Magician, a New York City magician specializing in strolling magic, who will mingle with the crowd throughout the evening. Guests will also enjoy a themed photo booth and a silent auction fundraiser to benefit Safe Voices.

To ensure equitable access for community members and neighbors, tickets are being sold on a sliding scale from $25-$75 and can be purchased at bit.ly/SVmixer. To find out where you fall on the sliding scale, there is a guide included on the ticket page. For organizations interested in purchasing a table, which includes 10 tickets, please contact Grace Kendall at [email protected]

Event: Safe Voices Fall Mixer & Awards Ceremony

Date: Thursday, October 20, 2022

Time: 5 p.m.-8 p.m.

Location: Bates Mill Atrium, 36 Chestnut Street, Lewiston

