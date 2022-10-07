PHILLIPS — A recent fundraising event brought in nearly $500 to support youth programs at The Mikayla Morgan/Thomas Deckard-Madore Memorial Court at North Franklin Park on Pleasant Street in Phillips. The 3-vs-3 Basketball Tournament was such a success that organizers hope to make it an annual event.

Three brackets of competition included middle school boys’/girls’ co-ed teams; high school girls; and high school boys. Participants included boys’ teams from Lawrence in Fairfield, the Athens/Skowhegan/Cornville area, and Bingham. There was a girls’ team from China, ME, and two teams representing the Mt. Abram region.

A special “shout out” goes to the crowd’s favorite, The Stranger Things. Kelsie Dunn, Olivia Child, Lauryn Northrup, and Bella Winchenbach, all from China, ME, made up the only middle level girls’ team. All 8th-graders, these young ladies placed second in their own bracket, then competed in the high school girls’ bracket, placing second there, as well. Their enthusiasm and ability won the hearts of those cheering from the sidelines.

Other winners were the local team of Chase Ross, Brennan Mitchell, and Skylar Love, in the middle school bracket. In the high school bracket, the girls’ team from Athens/Skowhegan/Dexter/Cornville region claimed first place. Bryce Wilcox, Logan Dube, and “their two buddies, Brayden and Jake”, took first place in the boys’ division.

Organizers and participants extend “an especially big thank you to the many people from the community who donated their time and energy to assist with the event and the many spectators who attended to support the players.”

Doug Osgood and Tyson Wilkins donated cash prizes for the winning teams. Corey Moose, The Local Bull, and Valley Brook Variety donated water and Gatorades.

The idea for the Memorial Court began in the Spring of 2021 following the tragic accident that took the lives of Mikayla Morgan and Thomas Deckard-Madore in February of that year. By mid-August, the court was completed with the help of many volunteers and generous funding from many, many people.

According to those who help maintain the Memorial Court, “We still have some money in the M & T account.”

« Previous

filed under: