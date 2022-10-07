REGION — Registration is now open for Totally Trades! career sessions offered by New Ventures Maine (NVME) online this fall. Seventeen sessions are offered at no cost and are designed to encourage students in grades 8-12 to consider careers in which women are traditionally underrepresented. The 15-minute video sessions focus on high-wage, high-demand nontraditional careers in trade and technical fields and are available for viewing from October 17 to December 23. New sessions added this spring include Civil Engineering and Truck Driving sessions, among others.

Automotive, Criminal Justice, Carpentry, Solar Installation, Firefighting, Software Engineering, and other trade careers are highlighted in the series as well as an ‘Earn While You Learn’ session on internships, apprenticeships and on-the-job training.

“Maine companies are looking for skilled tradeswomen and we want young women to have access to information that can lead them to well-paying and secure jobs in the future,” said Suzanne Senechal-Jandreau, NVME Workforce Development Manager and Totally Trades! organizer.

After sharing videos with students in the spring of this year, one school staff person indicated, “What I enjoyed the most was the accessibility of the videos; they helped to motivate the kids, and the videos were easy to follow and understand.”

The sessions are free and open to students in grades 8 through 12 who are exploring or considering employment in the featured career sectors. For more information visit the Totally Trades! website at totallytradesmaine.org or contact Suzanne Senechal-Jandreau at 207-768-9635 or [email protected]

Funding for Totally Trades! is provided by Maine Career and Technical Education/MaineDOE (utilizing federal Carl D. Perkins funds) and the Maine Department of Transportation. Additional support and in-kind contributions are provided by businesses and community partners

