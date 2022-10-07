FARMINGTON — The Sandy River Players is hosting another cabaret night!

This fall cabaret is a fresh, modern, and fun take on cabaret. Join us at the West Farmington Grange on Saturday, October 15 at 7 p.m. (family-friendly show), and at the Homestead Restaurant on Saturday, October 22 at 9:30 p.m., and Sunday, October 23 at 4 p.m. (both 18+).

Appetizers and dessert will be served at all three shows and are included in the ticket price. Both shows at the Homestead will also include a cash bar. Tickets will be $20 for October 15 at the Grange and $35 for October 22 and 23 at the Homestead. Tickets are on sale starting Tuesday, October 4 – to reserve tickets, call the reservation line at (207)-578-0927. Reservation line hours are from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

