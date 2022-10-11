FARMINGTON — The energy could be seen and felt Saturday night, Oct. 8, in the Elks Lodge while the Autumn Ball for those with special needs was underway.

Those on the dance floor were seldom still long enough to get clear photographs capturing the scene.

Organized by the 3C Society, 85 guests and volunteers attended the red carpet affair.

“Is this a great turnout or what?” 3C Society founding member Arleen Maselli exclaimed. “I am amazed at their dancing ability!”

Garrett Vogl of Farmington arrived in a black suit, grey dress shirt, white tie, yellow boutonniere and a black hat. He quickly made his way to the dance floor where he performed a number of intricate moves, often having to stop to pick up his hat or boutonniere.

“Garrett knows all of the moves to Thriller,” 3C Society founding member Amanda Beane said. “He tears up the dance floor, we would all back off and watch him. Quite a few here go to the Special Olympic dances.”

Hunter Milliken of Mexico was also seen moving in time to the music.

Amanda Rowley and her daughter, Emma greeted guests and their family members, passing out VIP passes and corsages/boutonnieres made and donated by April Manzer Tillberg. The corsages used snap wrist bands making them easily adjustable for each lady.

Winners from 2022 pageants were on hand to escort male guests along the red carpet and into the lodge. Participating were Miss World Ambassador Valerianne Hinkley of Wilton, Miss New England Junior Teen Abby Guilmette of Auburn, Miss Maine Anglee Brewer of New Sharon, Miss Dirigo Emily Williams of Mt. Vernon, Mrs. St. Croix Valley Spirit Susan Boynton of Belfast and International Lifetime Ambassador Maylinda Boynton of Belfast.

More pageant winners attended than anticipated, Hinkley said. She saw the 3C Society Facebook post about the ball and arranged for them to be there to escort and dance with guests.

Gantley Beane, son of Amanda Beane wore a white dress shirt, tie and cape to escort lady guests.

Jaime Lynn Photography was set up to take a professional picture of each guest. DJ Jeremy Dunham kept the songs playing.

Former Farmington Post Mistress Sue Jones and Randi Dunham, wife of the DJ helped guests as they made their selections from among the many offerings displayed on the food tables. Madelyn Rowley filled glasses with punch. Her twin Ashlyn was also available to help wherever needed.

The hall and tables were decorated with white, gold and purple balloons and streamers. A large area was available for dancing, with refreshments in another corner.

“Everyone I brought had so much fun that they hope there is another one next year,” Misty Knox posted on the 3C Society Facebook page afterwards, “Stay tuned we just may do another one of these in future,” was the response.

