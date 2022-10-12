To the Editor:

Bonny will be ready on day one to serve the towns of Mexico, Dixfield, Peru, Canton, Hartford and parts of Livermore with her vast experience in healthcare, hospice care, advocating for cancer patients like herself with the insurance system, and small business experience.

Bonny is well suited to step right in, roll up her sleeves and get to work for the people.

Bonny is also a great fit for this district with her Military background and her love of the outdoors where you can find her fly fishing, hunting, hiking and swimming.

The one thing I admire most about Bonny is that she is genuinely respectful and compassionate ( which is a quality that has been severely lacking in our current time) for people no matter what life has thrown at them as shown by her volunteer work with Literacy and Big Sister programs. Bonny will strive to make the lives of people in District 77 better.



Hon. Bruce Bryant

Dixfield



