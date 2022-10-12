Trunk a Treat

CHESTERVILLE — Last year’s Trunk a Treat was so successful, we decided to do it again. Trunk a Treat will be on Monday, October 31st at the Chesterville Town Office at 409 Dutch Gap Road from 5:00-6:30 p.m. If you wish, decorate your car, wear a costume, and join the fun. Drive through and get a treat passed to you by volunteers wearing masks and gloves following the Covid 19 protocol suggestions. This free event is sponsored by the North Chesterville Extension Homemakers. Donations are welcome. FMI 778-3156.

Poetry



CHESTERVILLE – The Chesterville Center Union Meeting House has announced the resumption of the popular Chesterville Poetry Night on Friday, October 21, at 7 p.m. Having missed two years due to the pandemic, poets and poetry fans will again gather for what will be the fourth time to share their own poems or favorites written by Chesterville poets or others. The Chesterville Center Union Meeting House is a 501(c)3 non-profit community events venue maintained by a small group of volunteers and funded through donations and occasional competitive grants. Located at 3 Borough Road, it is accessible to persons with mobility impairment and has accessible restroom facilities. For more information visit www.chestervillemeetinghouse.org or call 778-3767 for information specific to Poetry Night.

Suppers

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335, 64 Jewell St. Serving starts at 5 p.m. On Oct. 14, the meal will feature honey glazed chicken, rice pilaf, glazed carrots with honey bun cake for dessert. $13 Call Janice early at 897-2122 to reserve your meal. Thank you for your continued support!

INDUSTRY — Saturday, October 22, 5 – 6 pm, Community Dinner at the Industry Town Hall. Sponsored by Shorey Chapel to benefit the ECU Heat Program. Menu of ham, vegetables and assorted delicious desserts. Adults – $8 and children under 12 – $4. For more info contact Dan at 778-4158.

Flowers



FARMINGTON — Learn how to make your own floral arrangements. The Mt. Blue Area Garden Club is hosting a free class on October 18 at 12:30 p.m., at Trinity United Methodist Church, 612 Farmington Falls Rd in Farmington. All are welcome, members and nonmembers alike. Join us as Janet explains floral artistry fundamentals and demonstrates techniques you can use to create your own beautiful arrangements. Be sure to enter your name to win one of her completed arrangements from the class! Visit www.mtbluegardenclub.org, www.facebook.com/events/799615308030349, or email [email protected] for more information.

Musical

FARMINGTON — ArtsFarmington is pleased to present Fandango! Sunday, October 30, at 3:p.m, Nordica Auditorium, Merrill Hall, University of Maine at Farmington. Adults $20. “One of the most unique and exciting groups on Chicago’s musical scene, FANDANGO! is a spicy mix of Spanish, Latin-American, Balkan, Sephardic and classical sounds. These four multi-award-winning, globe-trotting virtuosi, from Spain, France, Bosnia and Taiwan have appeared on the world’s most prestigious stages and received rave reviews in the international press. Supported in part by the Maine Community Foundation. This is one not to miss! Tickets online at www.artsfarmington.org or at the door.

Exhibit

FARMINGTON — The UMF Emery Community Arts Center is excited to announce its next major exhibit, “Barbara Sullivan – Forty Plus Years: A Retrospective.” The exhibit is on display in the Emery Flex Gallery from Sept. 29 through Nov. 10. Free and open to the public.

Hearings

FAYETTE — Two Fayette public hearing questions are on the ballot are of interest to supporters of Starling Hall. At 7 p.m. October 18 at Fayette Central School there will be Public Hearings for discussion of the November 8 Ballot questions. Question 2 asks approval for our Board of Selectmen to appropriate $500,000, obtained through borrowing via a general obligation bond, and the money would only be used if a grant were received. This amount will make the Town eligible for Federal matching grants to complete renovations of Starling Hall. Without these matching funds the Town and FOSH are not eligible for the grants we are seeking.

Question 3 asks for an okay to use $8,000 of Undesignated Fund monies to reinstall a basic security system in Starling Hall. These funds will be used to reactivate the fire alarms, emergency lighting and exit lights which were required by the Fire Marshal’s office before public use of the building in 2006. Proper security is very necessary to protect all renovations made to date and for the safety of the new kitchen appliances provided by donors.

ATV trails

LIVERMORE — ATV trails in Livermore will be closed for hunting season, at the request of several large landowners who are generous to let the club use their private property for recreational purposes. Trails will remain closed through archery, rifle, and black powder season. Respect the local landowners and thank them if you get a chance!

Sales

NORTH JAY —October 15 – Saturday – North Jay Grange #10 -Food/Craft/Clothing Sale -9am-1 p.m. Xmas items, more winter clothing, shoes, boots, furniture. Clothing for the family.FMI – 208-9225

Luncheons

INDUSTRY — The Industry Community Kitchen is once again hosting monthly luncheons/socials at the Industry Town Hall. Socialize with friends from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. with FREE lunch at noon. Luncheons are usually held the first Thursday of each month, future dates for the first Thursdays of the month are October 6, November 3 and December 1. All are welcome so hope to see you there. For more info contact Vicci @ 778-6722 or Amy @ 778-4158.

Naturalist

AUBURN — The Maine Master Naturalist Program seeks applicants for a year-long course that trains Mainers to be naturalist guides. The course offers hands-on classes and field experience to equip graduates to volunteer for land trusts, schools, camps, community groups, and more. Master Naturalist volunteers educate and inspire diverse audiences about Maine’s natural world. Program application deadline September 1 – October 16, 2022. Every year MMNP holds the course in a different region of Maine. In 2023 the course location will be the community room at the Grace Lutheran Church, 757 Summer Street, Auburn, Maine. Applications close on Oct. 16, 2022. Program information is available at www.mainemasternaturalist.org.

Free Coats

INDUSTRY—Saturday, October 22, 9 am – 1 pm, Free Winter Coats and Lots More, at Shorey Chapel, 1109 Industry Road, Industry.

4-H

ORONO — University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer a two-part online training for adults interested in becoming 4-H volunteers from 6–7 p.m. Oct. 19 and Oct. 26. “Start Your 4-H Volunteer Journey” will explore the ways volunteers can become involved with UMaine Extension 4-H, what the 4-H youth development program is about and requirements for becoming a volunteer. Participants will also hear from youth and volunteers currently active in Extension 4-H and do a hands-on activity together.

The training is free; registration is required by Oct. 12. Register on the event webpage. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Jennifer Lobley, 207.255.3345; [email protected].

Writers

FARMINGTON—The University of Maine at Farmington’s celebrated Visiting Writers Series is excited to present award-winning poet and UMF alumnus Jacques Rancourt as the popular program’s second reader of the season. Rancourt will read from his work at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, October 13, in The Landing in the UMF Olsen Student Center. The reading is free and open to the public and will be followed by a book signing with the author.

