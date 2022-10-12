NORTH LIVERMORE — At the North Livermore Baptist Church Oct. 9, service, the congregation was welcomed by Pastor Bonnie Higgins at 9:30 a.m. to begin the service. The Call to Worship was read and the Invocation/Lord’s Prayer was recited. The hymns that were sung were “When We All Get to Heaven”, “What If It Were Today?” and “What a Day That Will Be”. The service concluded with “Go Now in Peace”. Linda Lyman is the organist each week. Janet Diaz is the pianist each week. Lew Lyman leads the music for the congregation each week.

The sermon, titled “The Best is Yet to Come” and reading the scripture from Colossians 3:1-4. Pastor Bonnie talking about how life is a struggle most of the time. Looking at the television, reading the paper and listening to the radio and friends, tells us that the world we live in is a mess. What do we expect? We live in a fallen world. We keep thinking that the world is getting worse by the day and we don’t see it getting any better. When we think that one issue is getting better, another one takes its place. It is a never-ending cycle we live in. Where and who do we turn to when we can’t handle life anymore?

We turn to God. God is always there for those who are following His Son, Jesus Christ. When you think you have way too much on your plate to go on anymore, look within, God is there. God will never give you more than He can handle. We can’t handle anything on our own, we always need God to handle it for us. All we need to do is to hold on and let God handle our situations. Give it to Him, He is more powerful than any problem or situation we are in.

One great thing that we see in God is, is that He brings the best life for each of us who claim Him as their Lord by bringing His children peace from within. Pastor Bonnie said her favorite saying is “the best is yet to come”, because she knows that no matter what this world is, there is a better place for her and all those who follow Jesus in this world. In Luke 5, the scriptures tell us how Peter and the others were out fishing all night and didn’t catch anything. In the morning, they came upon Jesus and Jesus got into one of the boats and they sailed back out. Jesus tells Peter to put the nets back into the waters. When Peter told Jesus that they had all night and really caught nothing, Jesus told them to do it again. They obeyed and caught so many fish, the boats couldn’t contain all the fish. You see when we have Jesus with us, we do have everything, He brings the best of all to His people. All you have to do is trust, obey, and follow Him. We must understand that no matter our situation, God is always with His people, and He is the best to come.

Sometimes, we have roadblocks put in our way by family and friends who tell us that we rely on God too much and not on ourselves. Sometimes, we even say it to ourselves. We can’t do anything outside of the Will of God. So, if we can’t do anything outside of the Will of God, why do we think we can go anywhere outside of His Will to accomplish anything?

In John 14:2 it tells us that “In my Father’s house are many rooms, if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you.” Also, in scripture it tells us of a place called Heaven where the streets are made of gold, there are no tears or sorrows, no heartaches, or pain. This sounds great, and it will be nice to be there, but the best will be that we will live with Jesus for eternity. We will see our maker face to face, we will see the scars on His body that He endured for us on the cross. Our life begins with God in our creation, and it will end with God, either praising God for being one of His children, or ending with God’s wrath upon us on Judgment Day. Decisions we make here on earth will determine if we get to say the best is yet to come or we will regret our choice here on earth as we are facing God’s wrath. The best is yet to come, only in the name of Jesus will the best be found.

Announcements listed in the bulletin were that the congregation will be collecting Pie Crusts for the Food Pantry in the month of October. Bible Study is at 1 p.m. on Tuesday. Coming events in October: October 16 – Quarterly business meeting. October 21-22 – ABCOM Annual Convention at Baptist Church of Greene. October 30 – West Association Fall Meeting at Moose Hill Baptist Church. The AA meetings are held on Friday nights at the church.

For information, check out our website at northlivermorebaptistchurch.org. You can email the church at [email protected] Pastor Bonnie’s office hours are Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to noon. Pastor Bonnie will not be in the office on Monday, October 10 as it is a holiday.

