To the Editor:

I’m writing in support of Bonny Bishop who’s running for State Representative in District 77, Hartford, Canton, Peru, Mexico, Dixfield and part of Livermore. Bonny spent 10 years in the Maine National Guard, worked in healthcare and she is a fourteen year Hospice volunteer.

She is an outdoors woman who enjoys hunting and fishing. She now, with Al Borzell, runs Happy Hive Farm selling honey throughout the area. Bonny supports our National and State Constitutions, Bill of Rights, Local Law Enforcement and the Second Amendment. A solid education and opportunities for a better life are her goals for our communities.

Bonny has pledged to listen to others and respect their opinions, she has lived a life of service and hopes to take that to Augusta. I hope you join me and Vote for Bonny Bishop for State Rep. District 77

James McHugh

Mexico

filed under: