To the Editor:

Voters 50+ are likely to tip the scales in the general election this year. That’s according to an AARP voter poll conducted before the primary. With voters 50+ comprising nearly 65% of the state’s likely electorate, it’s clear that candidates should listen to us!

I’m eager to hear what the candidates themselves have to say. Where do they stand on rising utility costs, paid family medical leave and long-term care reform? What are their plans for access to affordable broadband for all Mainers? You can find out some of the answers to these questions in the October AARP Bulletin which includes a conversation with the gubernatorial candidates.

Our poll indicates that 88% of Maine voters 50+ are extremely motivated to vote in November. That is nothing but good news. If you have questions about how, when and where to vote, just visit aarp.org/mevotes for straight-forward, non-partisan information.

Where do the candidates stand on the issues you and your family care about?

Carl Bucciantini

AARP Maine Volunteer State President

Greene

« Previous

filed under: