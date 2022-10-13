WILTON — Visitors to Dreamin’ Fahm on Sunday, Oct. 9, made memories that will last them a lifetime.

While driving up the long driveway, several children could be seen making their way over bales of hay and around pumpkins in the fenced in obstacle course area. Nearby parents watched and shared their ideas on how to best maneuver the course.

Robert and Faith Jones opened their farm as part of the Maine Cheese Guild’s 15th Annual Open Creamery Day, always the Sunday of Indigenous Peoples’ Day weekend.

“This is our fourth year participating in Open Creamery Day,” Robert Jones said.

Dreamin’ Fahm currently has between 20 and 30 goats, 17 of which are now producing milk. The Joneses are growing their herd from their own breeding stock and plan to have about two dozen milking next year, Robert said.

“Faith does all the milking and cheese making,” he noted. “She makes soaps, lotions, chevre, curds and cajeta [a caramel sauce made from goats’ milk].”

Neighbors David and Grace Soule offered to bring their press and make cider, “something else to add to the fun on the farm on Open Creamery Day,” Robert said.

The Soules have a small place that has a couple of apple trees. They raise laying hens now, and did meat birds over the summer.

“Everyone wished they had a press, we got one,” Grace Soule said. “It’s available for anyone who wants to press apples.”

Mark and Lori Soucie of Wilton arrived with several boxes of apples and their grandson, Conrad Hutchinson of Grey. A metal wagon was used to get the apples nearer the press with Conrad riding on top. Robert Jones helped push the second load up the hill while Lori started feeding apples into the press.

While everyone was sampling some of the freshly pressed cider the apple-filled wagon slid partway down the hill, overturned and dumped part of the apples onto the grass. Once the wagon was righted again, Faith Jones and several others helped pick up the apples and return them to the boxes. Laughter and jokes were shared.

The wagon was again brought up the hill and several large items were placed behind it to prevent a repeat performance.

Some visitors then went to see the goats. Faith said the goats love peanuts with the shells still on. The goats jumped up to reach any handouts.

Roland LePage III of Jay wasn’t sure at first if he wanted to feed the goats but decided it was something he wanted to do again.

