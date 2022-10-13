FARMINGTON — The Fall Block Party’s first year back after the coronavirus pandemic found children and family members Saturday afternoon, Oct. 8, participating in activities outside and inside Franklin Memorial Hospital.

“I am just carrying on tradition,” Jolene Luce, director of Western Maine Area Health Education Center [AHEC], said. AHEC sponsored the event, originally thought of by Tania Dawson, clinical resource manager. The former AHEC Director, Dawson and the education department worked together to figure out a way to bring the community together, Luce said.

“We want to share we are very much a community hospital,” Luce noted. “We are here offering resources in a fun way.”

The face of James Smith of Farmington was brightly painted white with grey stripes. He practiced his skill at tossing rubber rings over pumpkins set out on the lawn in several rows some distance away. Luce exclaimed along with him after he threw one ring that landed atop the furthest pumpkin.

Gabby Doyon, Maximus and Penelope Farrar looked through baskets of goodies to select the items that struck their fancy. Pages of stickers were chosen by Penelope.

Jemma Gauthier of New Sharon proudly showed the apple she had obtained in the Bass Room.

Education Coordinator Jennifer Stevens was kept busy filling bags with freshly popped popcorn.

Western Maine Play Museum, United Way, Western Maine Community Action, Community Concepts, Spruce Mountain Adult Education, Western Maine Transportation Services, and Healthy Community Coalition were among the organizations set up in the Bass Room to answer questions and share information about their agency.

Ambulance tours, health screenings and free flu shots and COVID-19 vaccines were also available.

Siblings Annie, Jameson and Sawyer Tracy of New Sharon were seen trying out various dental instruments on a mannequin.

