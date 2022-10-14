FARMINGTON — ArtsFarmington is pleased to present Fandango! Sunday, October 30, at 3:p.m, Nordica Auditorium, Merrill Hall, University of Maine at Farmington. Adults $20.
“One of the most unique and exciting groups on Chicago’s musical scene, FANDANGO! is a spicy mix of Spanish, Latin-American, Balkan, Sephardic and classical sounds. These four multi-award-winning, globe-trotting virtuosi, from Spain, France, Bosnia and Taiwan have appeared on the world’s most prestigious stages and received rave reviews in the international press.”
Supported in part by the Maine Community Foundation. This is one not to miss! Tickets online at www.artsfarmington.org or at the door.
Comments are not available on this story.
-
The Franklin Journal
UMF opens exhibit by artist Mike Libby
-
The Franklin Journal
Briefly
-
The Franklin Journal
Greater Franklin Food Council survey of county farmers
-
The Franklin Journal
Ghost Train returns to Dill Woods
-
The Franklin Journal
Meadow Lanes Bowling