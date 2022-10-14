FARMINGTON — ArtsFarmington is pleased to present Fandango! Sunday, October 30, at 3:p.m, Nordica Auditorium, Merrill Hall, University of Maine at Farmington. Adults $20.

“One of the most unique and exciting groups on Chicago’s musical scene, FANDANGO! is a spicy mix of Spanish, Latin-American, Balkan, Sephardic and classical sounds. These four multi-award-winning, globe-trotting virtuosi, from Spain, France, Bosnia and Taiwan have appeared on the world’s most prestigious stages and received rave reviews in the international press.”

Supported in part by the Maine Community Foundation. This is one not to miss! Tickets online at www.artsfarmington.org or at the door.

filed under: