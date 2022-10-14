CANTON — A special town meeting is set for Oct. 27 to vote on allocating $75,000 from the General Fund to allow for a property tax rate of $17.75 for 2022-23. The current rate is $17.50 per $1,000 of assessed value.

Selectmen signed the warrant for the meeting Thursday. It will begin at 6 p.m. in the Town Office meeting room.

Chairman Don Hutchins said at the Sept. 22 board meeting that using money from the fund will allow for a lower tax rate than would otherwise be the case.

Residents will also vote on whether to change the date for the first tax payment from Nov. 4 to Dec. 5.

The change is requested to avoid late fees for residents, Selectman Carole Robbins said.

The second payment will be due in May 2023.

In other news, Robbins thanked the Canton Trail Riders ATV club for their “very generous donation” of $500 to the Cemetery Ladies to make repairs and maintain Meadowview Cemetery.

Robbins, Anne Chamberlin, Prudy Adams and Robyn McClintock, who have ancestors from Canton, and others have been cleaning gravestones in the 13 town cemeteries for four years.

In another matter, Selectman Michelle Larrivee announced the town will hold a Halloween Trunk or Treat celebration from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Bixby Road entrance of the Whitney Brook Trail.

There will be a haunted walk from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. First, a “not-so-scary walk for little children at 4:30, followed by one for the more daring at 5:30, Larrivee said. Families are asked to bring canned goods or nonperishable foods to donate to the Canton Food Bank, she said.

