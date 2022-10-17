JAY — The end of the partnership between Spruce Mountain and Maranacook school districts to offer commercial driver’s license classes locally is concerning, a Livermore resident told the school board Thursday night.

“I feel given what is going on with the (the Jay paper mill closing in 2023), this is prime to have a CDL program,” Dave Jordan told directors of Regional School Unit 73.

The adult education programs in RSU 73 in Livermore Falls and RSU 38 in Readfield had worked together to provide the training. According to an Aug. 24 post on the RSU 73 Facebook page, a CDL Class B course was to have been offered in November.

“It was a philosophical difference on how we would like the program to run,” Superintendent Scott Albert wrote in an email Monday. It was RSU 38’s program and Spruce Mountain gave them a place to have a satellite class, he said.

“Both districts felt it was in both district’s best interest not to continue that partnership,” he wrote.

Jordan told directors, “I was very excited to have Spruce Mountain put on a CDL program right here in my backyard. I am an amputee. One of the things I promised myself was I was going to get my CDL license after I lost my leg.”

He said he reached out to Albert and Spruce Mountain Adult and Community Education Director Robyn Raymond about his concerns.

Jordan indicated he is the master of a Masonic Lodge being started in Livermore. “We have funding available that could probably help you out,” he noted. “There is money available through Maine Masonic Charitable Foundation. I am sure if they realized what is going on, especially with the mill I am sure they would come up with some help.

“I think you guys have a team that could make it happen the right away,” he said.

“I highly suggest you take the money to do that,” he said.

Vice Chairman D. Robin Beck said, “There is a lot as a board we can’t do. I was not aware of what happened. Thank you as a community member to step up, to help out.

“That is what we all need to do,” Beck said. “We need to be together as a community, we need to support the people that are losing their jobs and their kids that are still in the school system. We are not here to educate just the kids but the entire community.”

In her administrative report Thursday, Adult and Community Education Director Raymond said, “I feel very strongly that this is a worthwhile and needed training program in our community for both Class B and A, especially with the mill closing. I hope that we can have further discussions around what that may look like, especially during the upcoming budgeting process for fiscal year 2024.”

RSU 73 includes Jay, Livermore and Livermore Falls. RSU 38 includes Readfield, Manchester, Wayne and Mount Vernon.

