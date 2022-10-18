FARMINGTON — Franklin County commissioners set a public hearing on an unorganized territory budget that is expected to be changed by the hearing date of Nov. 1 at the county courthouse.

The preliminary draft amount is currently proposed at $1.75 million for 2023-24, which reflects an increase of $239,894 over the current budget.

Commissioners plan to meet at 2 p.m. on Nov. 1 and the public hearing will follow the regular business meeting.

Unorganized Territory Manager Amy Bernard, who is also the county administrator, said as it stands with no changes, the spending plan is a little under 16% more than the current $1.5 million budget, which expires on June 30, 2023.

There will be changes, she said.

Commissioners will need to send a proposed budget to the state prior to Dec. 31, which will then be considered to be sent to the state Legislature for approval.

Bernard said has increased the budget for inflation and has added 4% that she believes will be needed.

