LIVERMORE FALLS — Staff, students and families in Regional School Unit 73 were informed Wednesday morning, Oct. 12, that thermostats in school buildings will not be lowered this winter.

“Yesterday I sent out a decision that we would set our schools at 65 degrees,” Superintendent Scott Albert wrote. “I want everyone to know that it was my decision and not the board’s. I am writing to you now because I was in error by not consulting our district’s health officer/advisor before making the decision.

“I received notice from our district’s health officer/advisor that we should be looking at the World Health Organization’s and OSHA’s recommendations in this area. Therefore, at this time, we will keep the buildings at 70 degrees which has been past practice for us and continue to look to find savings elsewhere. My apologies to everyone.”

Tuesday evening a notice was sent out by Albert that stated, “I just wanted to give everyone the heads up that because of increased fuel costs, we will be setting all school buildings at 65 degrees this year.”

Students from Jay, Livermore and Livermore Falls attend district schools. Spruce Mountain Primary School is in Livermore while elementary, middle and high schools are in Jay. The Superintendent’s Office and Spruce Mountain Community and Adult Education classrooms are in Livermore Falls.

Many parents and community members expressed their concerns about the two decisions on the district’s Facebook page.

Thursday evening during the Board of Directors meeting Albert again noted the decisions were his and apologized for not seeking advise from the district’s health officer/advisor which was done routinely during the coronavirus pandemic.

