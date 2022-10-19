Poetry

CHESTERVILLE – The Chesterville Center Union Meeting House has announced the resumption of the popular Chesterville Poetry Night on Friday, October 21, at 7 p.m. Having missed two years due to the pandemic, poets and poetry fans will again gather for what will be the fourth time to share their own poems or favorites written by Chesterville poets or others. The Chesterville Center Union Meeting House is a 501(c)3 non-profit community events venue maintained by a small group of volunteers and funded through donations and occasional competitive grants. Located at 3 Borough Road, it is accessible to persons with mobility impairment and has accessible restroom facilities. For more information visit www.chestervillemeetinghouse.org or call 778-3767 for information specific to Poetry Night.

Suppers

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335, 64 Jewell St. On Oct. 21, the meal will feature meatloaf, mashed potatoes, green beans with banana pudding cake for dessert. $13. Serving starts at 5 p.m. Call Janice early at 897-2122 to reserve your meal. Thank you for your continued support!

INDUSTRY — Saturday, October 22, 5 – 6 pm, Community Dinner at the Industry Town Hall. Sponsored by Shorey Chapel to benefit the ECU Heat Program. Menu of ham, vegetables and assorted delicious desserts. Adults – $8 and children under 12 – $4. For more info contact Dan at 778-4158.

Auction

Advertisement

Help support the Farmington Public Library by participating in this online fundraiser, where we will be auctioning off items that have been generously donated to the library. Funds raised through this auction will be used to help repair and preserve our beautiful historic building! Many paintings by Stanley Keirstead and other artists will be available for bid as well as other paintings, art and a few antiques. The bidding process is all online and can be found on the Farmington Public Library website and at this link: https://www.32auctions.com/fpl2022. Bids may be placed from Oct. 1 through Nov. 1 at 7 p.m.

Musical

FARMINGTON — ArtsFarmington is pleased to present Fandango! Sunday, October 30, at 3 p.m, Nordica Auditorium, Merrill Hall, University of Maine at Farmington. Adults $20. “One of the most unique and exciting groups on Chicago’s musical scene, FANDANGO! is a spicy mix of Spanish, Latin-American, Balkan, Sephardic and classical sounds. These four multi-award-winning, globe-trotting virtuosi, from Spain, France, Bosnia and Taiwan have appeared on the world’s most prestigious stages and received rave reviews in the international press. Supported in part by the Maine Community Foundation. This is one not to miss! Tickets online at www.artsfarmington.org or at the door.

Exhibit

FARMINGTON — The UMF Emery Community Arts Center is excited to announce its next major exhibit, “Barbara Sullivan – Forty Plus Years: A Retrospective.” The exhibit is on display in the Emery Flex Gallery from Sept. 29 through Nov. 10. Free and open to the public.

Luncheons

Advertisement

INDUSTRY — The Industry Community Kitchen is once again hosting monthly luncheons/socials at the Industry Town Hall. Socialize with friends from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. with FREE lunch at noon. Luncheons are usually held the first Thursday of each month, future dates for the first Thursdays of the month are November 3 and December 1. All are welcome so hope to see you there. For more info contact Vicci @ 778-6722 or Amy @ 778-4158.

Coats

INDUSTRY—Saturday, October 22, 9 am – 1 pm, Free Winter Coats and Lots More, at Shorey Chapel, 1109 Industry Road, Industry.

Trunk a Treat

CHESTERVILLE — Last year’s Trunk a Treat was so successful, we decided to do it again. Trunk a Treat will be on Monday, October 31st at the Chesterville Town Office at 409 Dutch Gap Road from 5:00-6:30 p.m. If you wish, decorate your car, wear a costume, and join the fun. Drive through and get a treat passed to you by volunteers wearing masks and gloves following the Covid 19 protocol suggestions. This free event is sponsored by the North Chesterville Extension Homemakers. Donations are welcome. FMI 778-3156.

Festival

Advertisement

FARMINGTON — Oct 29, from 2 to 4 p.m., at American Legion Hall, located at the corner of High and Middle Streets Hosted by Farmington Baptist Church. Join the fun for games, prizes and fun! For more information, contact the church at 207-779-0731.

Food Pantry

FARMINGTON — Located in Mallett School, the RSU #9 Food Pantry welcomes all families with a child in ANY one of the Mt. Blue RSU #9 schools. The intent is to assist families so that everyone has reliable access to healthy food.

This year we are hoping to expand our outreach. If your family could benefit from a box of free food monthly, please stop by to grab a pre-filled box with a variety of fresh, frozen, and self-stable food. This curbside pickup is offered the 3rd Wednesday each month (Oct. 19) outside of the Mallett School Cafeteria from 3:30 – 5 p.m.

Please note anyone can pick up, we are not the food police. All families are anonymous and confidential. Whether you just need a little extra help this month or you’d like to become a monthly family stop by and give us a try. We’d love to have you! Know someone in need? Grab a box for a friend!

OFCU

JAY—OTIS Federal Credit Union invites you to join them in celebrating International Credit Union Day on Thursday, October 20! This year’s theme is “Empower Your Financial Future with a Credit Union.” OTIS swag bags and freshly popped popcorn will be available as well as delicious donuts, apples, and cider from Berry Fruit Farm! And don’t miss out on the BBQ lunch from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. (hamburgers and hotdogs provided by Castonguay Meats)! Food and giveaways will be while supplies last. All are welcome, and the staff at OTIS FCU hopes to see you there!

« Previous

filed under: