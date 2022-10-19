LIVERMORE FALLS — At the Sunday, Oct. 16 First Baptist Church of Livermore Falls service, parishioners gathered, smiling and happy to worship God with Pastor Russ Thayer and his wife, Carol. They greeted people as Maggie Houlihan played wonderful music on the pipe organ in preparation for the Worship Service. Randall Pond readied the projector as Rick Merrill lit the candles and checked the Altar to make sure all items were in place.

Kay King-Watson, Song Leader, welcomed all and read the announcements. She led us as we sang two Praise Songs: “Wonderful, Merciful Savior” and “More Love, More Power”.

Pastor Russ read the Call To Worship from Psalm 103, verses 1 – 6. He then led us into Prayer Time as we said prayers for friends and members who are ill or have other issues needing prayer. We continued as we recited The Lord’s Prayer. Then, Pastor Russ led us in our first Hymn: “O How He Loves You and Me”.

Maggie Houihan and Margaret Emery played “Love Came Down” during the Offertory, followed by Special Muisc,”Praise the Lord With The Sound of Trumpets”.

The Sermon, titled “Our First Responsibility”, was based on scripture from the book of I John, Chapter 4, verses 7 – 21. It begins as follows: “Dear Friends, let us love one another, for love comes from God. Everyone who loves has been born of God and know God.” Pastor Russ tells us that as we prepare to welcome a new Shepherd, a minister, we need to be responsible for our church family. Our first responsibility is to “love one another”, as God loves us. But first, we must understand our love for God, His love for us , and our love for Jesus. We must understand that love needs to be shared with others. Love is not just “getting what we want in life. Love is giving, sacrificing, helping and caring for those around us and caring for ourselves. We must share our love with those outside the doors of our church, just as God shares His love with each of us.

We closed the service as we sang: “”Love Lifted Me’. after the Benediction, we sang: “Go Ye, Go Ye Into the World”.

Announcements: 1. During October, we are collecting gravy for the Thanksgiving Baskets distributed by the Food Cupboard. In November, we will collect Macaroni and Cheese. 2. Sunday School for all ages has begun. Adults meet at 9:45 a.m. in the Vestry. Children meet with their teachers during the service. 3. Weekly Bible Study takes place every Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. in the Vestry. 4. The Worship Team rehearses each Thursday at 1:00 p.m. in the Sanctuary. 5. The Soap ‘N More Store will be open on Saturday, October 22nd, from 9 a.m, to Noon. 6. Our next Hymnsing will take place on Sunday, October 23rd, at 7 p.m. 7, The Food Cupboard is looking for volunteers to work a few hours each month. Food Cupboard Hours are: Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday: 2 to 4p.m., Tuesday evening: 6 to 8 p.m.

