NORTH LIVERMORE – At the North Livermore Baptist Church Oct. 16 service, the congregation was welcomed by Pastor Bonnie Higgins at 9:30 a.m. to begin the service. The Call to Worship was read and the Invocation/Lord’s Prayer was recited. The hymns that were sung were “Praise Him! Praise Him!”, “The Church’s One Foundation” and “Here I Am, Lord”. The service concluded with “Go Now in Peace”. Linda Lyman is the organist each week. Janet Diaz is the pianist each week. Lew Lyman leads the music for the congregation each week.

The sermon, titled “Here I Am, Send Me” and reading the scripture from Isaiah 6:8. Pastor Bonnie began by saying that God calls all His people to do the mission field that Jesus left for us to do. In this scripture, God is calling on Isaiah to do the will of God by asking Isaiah, “whom shall I send, and who will go for us?” God is clearly asking Isaiah to step out and do the Will of God, so God would be glorified. God knew Isaiah’s heart and He knows our hearts and He always gives us a choice to do His Will or to ignore Him. Isaiah stepped up and without any hesitation, he said “send me!” Isaiah was excited about being obedient to God and what He was asking of him. This should be the same way we react too. Many times, we pray to God to use us in our lives so He would be glorified, but when God gives us the assignment, we come up with excuses why we can’t do it.

We need to be more obedient to God in our life here on earth, so others will see God through us. When Isaiah said “here I am” he is telling God I am ready for whatever you place in my life. I am willing to do whatever you have for my life. “Here I am” should give us our purpose on earth. We should always be ready and willing to do the work God has for us. Just like Isaiah we should tell God we are ready for whatever tasks He has for us. Isaiah quickly adds on “send me” to “here I am”. He is telling God yes to whatever He has called him to do. Basically, he wrote a blank check to God telling Him that he is ready and able to carry out God’s mission.

Many times, we get wrapped up in our lives that we forget that we are put on this earth for a purpose. God’s purpose, and that is to spread the Good News to others. God is looking for us to step up and get out of our comfort zone and do what we feel is impossible in our lives. If God has called you to do something, He has already gone before you and planned out the journey for you. He will always be right there with you. How long are we suppose to spread the Good News of Jesus Christ? Scriptures tell us in Isaiah 6, that we are not to stop until everyone has heard the message of the amazing Son of God, Jesus. As long as there is a breath in us, we are to continue to spread the message.

God is calling all His people to continue the mission Jesus began in His ministry here on earth. In Isaiah 6, it tells us the seraphim sing out Holy, Holy, Holy. Are we singing Holy is God, Holy is the Son, Holy is the Spirit? That should be our message to others. For us to tell others about Jesus, we need to know Him personally, we must first repent and ask for forgiveness of our sins. We must encounter Jesus on a whole new level. We must discover the majesty of our Savior. As Isaiah began Isiah 6, he said he saw the Lord in all His majesty. As Jesus had said several times in scriptures, no one sees the Father except through Him. Who did Isaiah see, he saw God the Son. Isaiah saw Jesus before He took on His human body. Notice that Isaiah saw Jesus during a time of sorrow. Don’t we seek God out when we are hurting? God calls on us to seek Him in everything, good times and bad times. How should we see Jesus? We should see Him holy, not just holy, but holy, holy, holy. When we encounter Jesus, we are faced with our own sin. Just like Isaiah, we need to humble ourselves in front of God and ask for forgiveness. In these scriptures of Isaiah 6, God sent an angel to help cleanse Isaiah of his sin, but for us, God sent Jesus to once and for all, cleanse our sins. When we encounter Jesus, we discover the ministry He is. Jesus is why we are obedient and want to spread the Good News. Jesus is our motivation to ministry. We are all in the ministry, we all need to be obedient to God. The more we encounter the living God, the more we will be motivated to say “Here I am! – Send me”. Are you going to answer the call?

Announcements listed in the bulletin were that the congregation will be collecting pie crusts for the food pantry in the month of October. Bible Study is at 1 p.m. on Tuesday. Coming events in October: After services – Quarterly business meeting. October 21-22 – ABCOM Annual Convention at Baptist Church of Greene. October 30 – West Association Fall Meeting at Moose Hill Baptist Church. The AA meetings are held on Friday nights at the church.

For information, check out our website at northlivermorebaptistchurch.org. You can email the church at [email protected] Pastor Bonnie’s office hours are Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to noon.

